Finding a New Job Is Getting Harder

In October, the quits rate held steady from the prior month at 2.3%, but it has trended down since touching 3% in April 2022, according to the latest available Labor Department data. Layoffs have also been low, indicating that while workers may not be confident of finding another job elsewhere, employers are willing to hold on to employees after a period during which they struggled to find and keep them. Overall wage growth, another indicator of worker leverage, has slowed.

