The government has announced the sale (re-issue) of three securities through price-based auction using a uniform price method. These securities are – ‘6.10 per cent Government Security, 2031’ for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore; ‘GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2034’ for a notified amount of ₹4,000 crore; and ‘6.95 per cent Government Security 2061’ for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore (nominal).

The finance ministry said the Centre will have the option to retain additional subscriptions up to ₹2,000 crore each against one or more securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on Friday i.e. December 17, 2021.

“Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the auction of government securities," the ministry said.

Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on December 17, 2021. The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 am and 11.00 am and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10.30 am and 11.30 am.

The result of the auctions will be announced on December 17, 2021, (Friday) and successful bidders can make payment on December 20, 2021.

