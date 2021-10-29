Finmin  may  tweak  rules to boost infra financing

“This could be done on a case-to-case basis based on a reasonable assessment of the current status of the project, associated risks and uncertainties, viability and the future cashflow. We should be wary of past practices for taking recourse to restructuring by lenders to avoid downgrade and by promoters for avoiding punitive measures by lenders," said Ashok Haldia, former managing director of PTC India Financial Services Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}