Finmin shrugs off IMF’s debt concern

New Delhi: India on Friday shrugged off the International Monetary Fund’s warning that the country’s debt level would exceed 100% of its gross domestic product (GDP) by FY28, saying that the assessment was a worst-case scenario, and not really a fait accompli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 19 December, the IMF raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of India’s sovereign debt, cautioning it is likely to exceed 100% of its gross domestic product in the near future.

The Union finance ministry in a statement disputed the warnings, asserting that the risks associated with sovereign debt are notably limited, as it is primarily in Indian currency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is also noteworthy, the same report indicates that under favourable circumstances, general government debt to GDP ratio may decline to below 70% during the same period," the finance ministry said in the statement.

“Therefore, any interpretation of the report implying that the general government debt would exceed 100% of GDP in the medium term is misconstrued," it added.

The finance ministry highlighted that the IMF’s reports for other countries show far higher extreme debt-to-GDP scenarios, with corresponding figures of ‘worst-case’ scenarios for the US, the UK and China at 160%, 140%, and 200%, respectively, which is far worse than that of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The annual Article IV consultation report of the IMF said the long-term risks in India are high, considering that considerable investment is required to realize its climate-change mitigation target and improve resilience to climate stresses and natural disasters.

New, and preferably, concessional sources of financing are needed, as well as greater private sector investment and carbon pricing or equivalent mechanisms, it added.

The IMF issued a statement after the conclusion of bilateral discussions with India under Article IV of the IMF’s Articles of Agreement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The finance ministry emphasized that shocks experienced by India were global in nature, like the global financial crisis, taper tantrum, Covid-19, and the Russia-Ukraine War, among others, which uniformly affected the global economy.

The general government debt (including both state and Centre) has steeply declined from about 88% of the GDP in FY21 to about 81% in 2023, and the Centre is on track to achieving its fiscal deficit target of below 4.5% of GDP by FY26, it added.

