FinMin tells govt depts, ministries to cut expenses

“The government has decided all ministries/departments should take steps to curb wasteful/avoidable expenditure and aim for a 20% reduction in controllable expenditure. All the ministries/departments are requested to take steps to curtail all avoidable non-scheme expenditure and aim for a 20% reduction in controllable expenditure, in compliance with the above decision. Expenditure in 2019-20 may be taken as the baseline for this purpose," according to a directive from the finance ministry’s department of expenditure, a copy of which was reviewed by Mint.

