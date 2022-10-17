Finance ministry to seek Parliament approval for extra spending

Experts said that the government would be able to meet the additional spending thanks to revenue buoyancy. “The Union budget for FY23 had assumed an 11.1% growth in the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) to ₹258 trillion this fiscal. In our estimate, nominal GDP is likely to grow by 17-18% this fiscal, which could fetch an extra ₹4 trillion in revenue to the government. The extra subsidy requirement is less than that," said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India.