Fintechs, decarbonization to drive India’s growth: Jayant Sinha1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:12 PM IST
- In the future, digitization will be the driving force behind our country’s growth, says Jayant Sinha
NEW DELHI : India must decarbonize large sectors of its economy including transportation, power, and real estate so that we can get net zero by 2070-a vision shared by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Jayant Sinha, MP (Lok Sabha) & Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.