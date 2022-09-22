Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Fintechs, decarbonization to drive India’s growth: Jayant Sinha

Fintechs, decarbonization to drive India’s growth: Jayant Sinha

Jayant Sinha, MP & chairperson, parliamentary standing committee on finance.
1 min read . 08:12 PM ISTSaurav Anand

  • In the future, digitization will be the driving force behind our country’s growth, says Jayant Sinha

NEW DELHI :India must decarbonize large sectors of its economy including transportation, power, and real estate so that we can get net zero by 2070-a vision shared by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Jayant Sinha, MP (Lok Sabha) & Chairperson, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

Addressing the audience on the last day of Global Fintech Fest 2022 at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, “In the future, digitization will be the driving force behind our country’s growth. Another major factor that is going to unfold over the next years is decarbonization.“ 

“There is a vast opportunity for investments due to decarbonization and fintechs have a crucial role to play in this," Sinha said.

Sharing his views on the current geopolitical situation around the world Sinha said, “We have achieved macroeconomic stability and are in an excellent geopolitical position.“

“Countries are attempting to strengthen their supply chains and seeking alternatives to China. This presents an excellent opportunity for India to step in and seize global supply chain opportunities," he added.

GFF 2022 is organised and presented by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Reserve Bank of India, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), National Payments Council of India, the Payments Council of India (PCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

