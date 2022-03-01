MIMBAI : India Inc.’s overseas bond sale plans are likely to face a temporary setback due to the war in Ukraine and concerns that the US Federal Reserve may go ahead with a planned interest rate hike in March, industry experts said.

Indian companies have been raising large sums of debt from the offshore market in the last three years, taking advantage of low interest rates and a liquidity surplus environment, which forced investors to seek high-yielding, quality debt paper in emerging markets, including India.

Over the last year, several Indian issuers have managed to raise money at the lowest spreads seen in Asia.

However, a protracted geo-political crisis, coupled with US Fed interest rate hikes, could severely dent this fundraising spree.

“I see no rush of issuances as investors are extremely cautious in the current situation. While this impact is more technical, the fundamentals for Indian credit are not adversely impacted. Most funds have seen no outflow pressures yet as cash level remains high in the region of 8-12%+," said Pramod Kumar, head of investment banking at Barclays Bank India.

Indian companies have raised more than $5.6 billion through offshore bond offerings so far this year, driven by Reliance Industries Ltd’s $4 billion bond sale, the largest by an Indian company till date, shows data from financial markets tracker Refinitiv.

In 2021, Indian companies, state-owned as well as private, raised $19.6 billion through such bond offerings.

Kumar of Barclays added that there will be a bid for Indian credits, given strong fundamentals, when the situation stabilizes and markets settle down.

The crisis in Ukraine has resulted in a rise in yields for corporate paper.

“Credit has generally widened in Asia across IG (investment grade) and HY (high yield) space over the past few days. Benchmark IG index Asia ex-Japan 5-year iTraxx widened by around 14 bps since the tensions escalated while Bloomberg Asia ex-Japan HY index widened by 60bps. Indian high yield credits are also generally wider in line with the broader market," said Ganeshan Murugaiyan, head of corporate coverage and advisory at BNP Paribas India.

“The geopolitical situation resulted in a flight to safety as well as increased market volatility. Indian credits were receiving relatively strong reception in the market from investors. However, increased volatility has impact on all issuers in the region," he said.

Experts said the markets are expecting the Ukraine crisis to be a short-lived disruption and that the bond markets will swing back to worrying about headwinds that predate the Ukraine crisis.

“Market seems to be reacting to the situation as if it will be over soon rather than escalate into a long-drawn crisis causing disruptions in global financial and trade flows," said Kumar of Barclays.

“Market expectations of a 50 basis points hike have gone down to about 20% versus about 53% probability two weeks ago. At Barclays, we are calling for one 25 basis points hike in March. Many houses are still pricing in 6-7 hikes this year. Once the attention returns to the Fed, we expect the same headwinds to take focus pre-Ukraine. Overall commodity pressures also indicate that rates will go up, so it is hard to say, but the Fed may still hold track," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.