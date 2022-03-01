Firms’ overseas fundraising plans likely to face short-term setback

“Market expectations of a 50 basis points hike have gone down to about 20% versus about 53% probability two weeks ago. At Barclays, we are calling for one 25 basis points hike in March. Many houses are still pricing in 6-7 hikes this year. Once the attention returns to the Fed, we expect the same headwinds to take focus pre-Ukraine. Overall commodity pressures also indicate that rates will go up, so it is hard to say, but the Fed may still hold track," he said.