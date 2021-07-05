First purchase of G-secs worth 20k crore under G-SAP 2.0 on July 8: RBI

The Reserve Bank will be conducting the first purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 8.

Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of ₹1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in the second quarter of 2021-22 to support the market.

On Thursday, July 8, the RBI will purchase five government securities of different maturities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The RBI said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, and purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day, it added.

The RBI will conduct the next purchase under G-SAP 2.0 on July 22 for ₹20,000 crore.

The RBI had conducted open market purchase of government securities of ₹1 lakh crore under the G-SAP 1.0 in first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

