First purchase of G-secs worth 20k crore under G-SAP 2.0 on July 8: RBI

1 min read.Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 08:03 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The RBI will conduct the next purchase under G-SAP 2.0 on July 22 for ₹20,000 crore
The Reserve Bank will be conducting the first purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 8.
Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of ₹1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in the second quarter of 2021-22 to support the market.