Home >Economy >First purchase of G-secs worth 20k crore under G-SAP 2.0 on July 8: RBI

First purchase of G-secs worth 20k crore under G-SAP 2.0 on July 8: RBI

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

The Reserve Bank will be conducting the first purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 8.

Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of 1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in the second quarter of 2021-22 to support the market.

On Thursday, July 8, the RBI will purchase five government securities of different maturities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The RBI said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, and purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day, it added.

The RBI will conduct the next purchase under G-SAP 2.0 on July 22 for 20,000 crore.

The RBI had conducted open market purchase of government securities of 1 lakh crore under the G-SAP 1.0 in first quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

