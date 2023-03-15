First Republic Bank cut to junk by S&P on deposit outflow risk1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:24 PM IST
First Republic Bank was cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings amid concern that clients pull holdings from the lender, a move that comes after US regulators pledged support for the banking sector.
