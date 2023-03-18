Bankers who had largely taken for granted that clients would keep their money with them were confronted by runs that unfolded at breakneck speed. Investors who spent the past year mainly worrying about how far the Federal Reserve would take its fight against inflation are reckoning with a new set of worries: Will the fallout among regional banks be contained relatively quickly, leaving the economy largely on the same path it was on before? Or will it spiral into something bigger, as Lehman Brothers did, potentially leading to a protracted economic downturn?