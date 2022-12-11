First Russia shipment under rupee settlement next week1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 10:01 PM IST
Between April and September, India’s exports to Russia stood at $1.29 billion, compared with $3.25 billion during the last financial year
New Delhi: Indian exporters are expecting shipments to Russia to be settled in rupees next week, the first time the new system will be tested since the Reserve Bank of India launched it months ago.