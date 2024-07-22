Upcoming budget to continue on the fiscal journey set by interim budget
Summary
- While significant policy changes may be unlikely, the Centre is expected to focus on the fiscal consolidation path, supported by a push to certain sectors, while delicately balancing fiscal discipline with targeted welfare spending
New Delhi: Tuesday's Union budget will stick to the path of fiscal consolidation while continuing targeted welfare spending, two people aware of the matter said, despite expectations that the National Democratic Alliance government will open the spending spigots after the election setback in June.