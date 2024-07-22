Upcoming budget to continue on the fiscal journey set by interim budget

New Delhi: Tuesday's Union budget will stick to the path of fiscal consolidation while continuing targeted welfare spending, two people aware of the matter said, despite expectations that the National Democratic Alliance government will open the spending spigots after the election setback in June.

Targets and allocations made in February's interim budget are unlikely to change much in most sectors; however, agriculture, health, rural economy, infrastructure and welfare could see a renewed push, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity, as the government works to maintain growth in the face of external and inflationary challenges.

"Major numbers and targets presented in the interim budget will likely be maintained," one of the two people said. In its interim budget for FY25, the government had raised allocation for infrastructure by 11% to ₹11.11 trillion. This may be increased slightly given the increased focus by the infrastructure-related ministries, the person added.

"If the intention was to go with different numbers, more liberal numbers would have been presented in the interim budget," added the second person.

A finance ministry spokesperson and the Union finance secretary didn't respond to emailed queries.

Target may be overshot

The government had proposed fiscal deficit targets of 5.1% for FY25 and 4.5% or less by FY26.

"The 5.1% fiscal deficit target for FY25 may be bettered slightly on the back of higher-than-expected revenue growth and in the absence of any shock developments resulting in higher expenditure," the first person said.

On 23 May, Mint reported that a chunk of the dividend bonanza from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be utilized to improve the fiscal deficit target for FY25 from 5.14% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 4.9-5%. The RBI dividend for FY24 was ₹2.11 trillion, up 141% from the previous year.

Experts said additional revenues may be utilized to bump up public and private consumption.

Also read | India's budget will need to be extra mindful of bond market hawks now

Also read | CEA: The Economic Survey sets forth imperatives for a Viksit Bharat

"The budget should continue to focus on supporting growth through infrastructure expansion, but provide effective incentives for the rural economy. These may include additional provisions for MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana, and higher transfers under Kisan Samman Nidhi," said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.

"As compared to the interim budget, it is expected that the government will have access to additional revenues to the tune of nearly ₹1.5 trillion from tax and non-tax revenues. This may increase revenue expenditure growth over and above what was provided in the interim budget, while maintaining capex growth, or increasing it marginally. Some subsidies may have to be increased and additional allocations are also expected in defence, health, education and agriculture," Srivastava added.

Lower borrowing targets

The interim budget had lowered the Centre’s FY25 borrowing target to ₹14.13 trillion from the FY24 budget estimate of ₹15.43 trillion, indicating the government's objective to keep debt at sustainable levels, while leaving adequate space for the private sector to step up borrowings and invest in capacity expansion.

The interim budget also projected the Centre’s FY25 subsidy bill for food, fertilizer and cooking gas at ₹3.81 trillion, compared with a revised estimate of ₹4.03 trillion in FY24.

"The most crucial takeaway from this budget will be the government’s outlook towards the committed fiscal deficit glide path. For India to grab the opportunity created by the Chinese slowdown, infrastructure spending needs to rise manifold, from 3.4% of GDP currently," said Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

"While the government may be restricted from a deficit management perspective, private sector participation can be boosted only by cheaper availability of capital. Currently, the corporate credit to GDP ratio in India is among the lowest at 55%, compared to the world average of 148%. This inadequate supply of credit and its solution should become the area of focus in budgets over the next few fiscal years," he added.

Experts also said the budget should focus on generating demand and jobs, with employment-intensive schemes getting higher allocation, against skill development and infrastructure spending.

"The allocations would remain the same for the capex given that they were around 20% more than the previous year. With a disrupted Q1 owing to elections model code and Q2 being generally slow owing to monsoons, the ability to absorb any further higher capex allocation will be limited," said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India.

"There could be some increase in the agriculture sector, defence sector, education, skills and health sector allocations. PMAY and the rural roads scheme will also likely see higher allocations," Banerjee added.