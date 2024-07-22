"As compared to the interim budget, it is expected that the government will have access to additional revenues to the tune of nearly ₹1.5 trillion from tax and non-tax revenues. This may increase revenue expenditure growth over and above what was provided in the interim budget, while maintaining capex growth, or increasing it marginally. Some subsidies may have to be increased and additional allocations are also expected in defence, health, education and agriculture," Srivastava added.