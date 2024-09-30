India’s fiscal deficit for April-August at 27% of FY25 target

New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit for April-August was at ₹4.35 trillion, 27% of the estimate for FY25, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday.

The latest fiscal deficit figure is lower than ₹6.43 trillion reported during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year due to higher tax receipts, a handsome dividend payout by the central bank and subdued government capital expenditure during the April-June quarter (Q1FY25) amid the general election.

The central government has pegged its fiscal deficit target at 4.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in its latest budget for FY25, compared with 5.6% in the last fiscal year, which was lower than the revised estimates of 5.8%.

Receipts & expenditure

During April-August, net tax receipts stood at ₹8.74 trillion, or 33.8% of the target set in the annual budget earlier in July, against ₹8.04 trillion in the same period last year, according to the CGA data.

Total government expenditure during the period was ₹16.52 trillion, or 27.1% of the annual target, against ₹16.72 trillion in the same period of the previous year.

Capital expenditure stood at ₹3.01 trillion during the period, or 16.3% of the annual estimate, from ₹3.74 trillion or 37.4% of the annual estimates for FY24.

During April-August, while non-tax revenue stood at ₹3.34 trillion or 61.3% of the annual budget estimates, total revenue receipts stood at ₹12.08 trillion, or 38.6% of the estimates for FY25.

Non-tax revenue stood at ₹2.10 trillion or 69.5% of the budget estimates, and total revenue receipts stood at ₹10.13 trillion, or 38.5% of the estimates for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Expert take Despite a contraction of 24.13% annually in revenue receipts in August 2024, the fiscal deficit during the 5MFY25 was 27% of the FY25 budget estimate, experts pointed out.

"The proportion of the April-August fiscal deficit to budgeted fiscal deficit was lowest since FY98, with monthly fiscal numbers not available before FY98. The annual decline in revenue collections in August 2024 was due to a high base effect as revenue collections grew 312.6% yoy in August 2023," said Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist at India Ratings and Research, a Fitch Group Company. “Despite this, the revenue collections during 5MFY25 were 38.6% of budgeted revenue collections, the highest since FY98. Income tax and GST collections have helped in government garnering higher tax revenue.”

"Led by the food subsidy, the government has already spent 46.9% of its subsidy bill in the first five months of FY25, the highest in the last five years. Although the subsidy bill is high, the benign commodity prices will keep a lid on the fertiliser subsidy bill in FY25," he said, adding the government is expected to achieve its FY25 fiscal deficit target of 4.9% of GDP.

Unprecedented dividend payout To be sure, the lower fiscal deficit target set by the Centre in the annual budget in July at 4.9% of the GDP follows the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) unprecedented dividend payout of ₹2.11 trillion for the central government for FY24, up 141% in FY23.

RBI's dividend payout will also be instrumental in compensating for any slippages in tax revenue or increased public spending in FY25, and ensuring the fiscal deficit reduction is in sync with the committed glide path of achieving a 4.5% fiscal deficit target by FY26.

However, as the Indian economy continues its impressive track record of maintaining an annual growth rate of 7% or more—a feat achieved over the past three years since 2021-22— the government will have to proactively accelerate its capital expenditures, said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.

"Changing gears, the GoI may substantially accelerate infrastructure spending in the post-monsoon months even if it is accompanied by a growing share of fiscal deficit as per cent of the budgeted target from the current level of 27%," he added.

The Centre has trimmed its fiscal deficit target for FY25 to 4.9% of gross domestic product, significantly lower than the 5.1% target announced during the interim budget in February.

During her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit target for 2024-25 will be about 200 basis points below the earlier estimate for the ongoing fiscal year.