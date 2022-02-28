Fiscal deficit at 59% of full year's estimate in Apr-Jan period

The total expenditure during this period at ₹28 trillion is 11.6% higher compared to last year. Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, was up 22% year-on-year at ₹4.41 trillion. It is 73.4% of the full year’s estimate. The capital outlay was revised up from ₹5.54 trillion to ₹6.01 trillion in the budget.However, revenue expenditure, which comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, was up 9.8% compared to last year in the April-January period at ₹23.6 trillion.Economists estimate undershooting of capital expenditure.“With Rs. 1.6 trillion left to be spent in Feb-March 2022, it appears unlikely that the capex target of Rs. 6.0 trillion included in the FY2022 RE will be met," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings. Whereas, the ₹8 trillion left within the FY2022 RE for revenue expenditure, is much lower than the Rs. 9.3 trillion recorded in the last two months of FY2021, and the revised estimates for revenue spending is likely to be achieved, added Nayar.The net tax revenue in the April to January is 40.4% higher than the corresponding period last year at ₹1.54 trillion on the back of robust growth in income tax, corporation tax, GST and customs. Corporation tax mop up is 63.7% higher in the April to January period, income tax 48.3% higher, customs up by 56.5%. Excise duty grew by merely 9.5% in the 10 months, in view of the duty cuts on petrol, diesel announced in November and edible oil to contain inflation.However, non-tax revenues are 106% higher compared to last year in the period up to January at ₹2.9 trillion.While gross tax revenue in the April-January period was 38.4% higher compared to last year, that for the month of January contracted by 4.4%.“The settlement of IGST, dip in gold imports and cut in excise duty on fuels manifested in a mild contraction in gross tax revenues in January 2022, despite the laudable growth in direct taxes," said Nayar of ICRA. The gross tax revenues can contract by as much as 18% in Feb-March 2022, and still meet the FY2022 RE, which we expect to be comfortably overshot despite the third wave, added Nayar.