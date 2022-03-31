BENGALURU : An unprecedented ₹2.4 trillion worth of taxes shared with states in February led to widening of Centre’s fiscal deficit during the month by a sharp 40% compared to January. With that, the gap between Centre’s revenue and expenditure touched 83% of the full year’s estimates in the April to February period, suggesting that the government may be on course to meet the revised fiscal deficit target of 6.9% of GDP for 2021-22.

The Centre's fiscal deficit at ₹13.16 trillion between April and February was 6.4% lower than the corresponding period last year, data by the controller general of accounts (CGA) released on Thursday showed. It is a sharp increase from ₹9.6 trillion seen in the April-January period, which was 58.9% of the full year’s target.

The sharp increase in Centre’s tax devolution to states in February nearly doubled the fiscal deficit during the month to ₹3.2 trillion from ₹1.78 trillion in January. The tax devolution to states in February at ₹2.42 trillion was significantly higher than the average monthly transfer of ₹545 bn in the April to January period.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA said that the release of a massive Rs. 2.4 trillion as central tax devolution to the states in the month of February 2022, by far the largest monthly release, contributed to a widening in the Centre’s fiscal deficit between January 2022 and February 2022, and precipitated the decline in the Centre’s cash balance.

“Close monitoring of receipts from taxes & duties to the Union Government in FY 2021-22 has enabled the ministry of finance to release two additional instalments of Central Taxes ( ₹95,082 Cr.) over and above the regular 14 instalments devolved to States during a financial year," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Thursday. Further to this, a net additional amount of ₹43168 crore was also released towards settlement of dues of states’ share in central taxes payable from 1996-97 to 2017-2018. With that, the Centre transferred ₹8.82 trillion to states before the close of FY22 compared to the revised estimates of ₹7.44 trillion. “Thus, the total release to States exceeds the revised estimates of 2021-22 by ₹1.38 trillion," the minister added.

Nevertheless, economists believe that the Centre may be on course to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 6.9% of GDP for FY22 on the back of robust revenue growth.

Revenue receipts in the April to February period at ₹17.9 trillion are 30.6% higher compared to last year, providing the government with additional spending power to fuel economic recovery. The revenue receipts have already touched 86.2% of the full year’s target. In fact, the Centre's direct tax collections have already exceeded the revised estimates for 2021-22 by a sharp ₹1.13 trillion on the back of robust advance tax mop-up in the last quarter of the fiscal, data by the central board of direct taxes had shown earlier this month.