Fiscal deficit at 83% of full year target in April-Feb

BENGALURU : An unprecedented ₹2.4 trillion worth of taxes shared with states in February led to widening of Centre’s fiscal deficit during the month by a sharp 40% compared to January. With that, the gap between Centre’s revenue and expenditure touched 83% of the full year’s estimates in the April to February period, suggesting that the government may be on course to meet the revised fiscal deficit target of 6.9% of GDP for 2021-22.The Centre's fiscal deficit at ₹13.16 trillion between April and February was 6.4% lower than the corresponding period last year, data by the controller general of accounts (CGA) released on Thursday showed. It is a sharp increase from ₹9.6 trillion seen in the April-January period, which was 58.9% of the full year’s target.The sharp increase in Centre’s tax devolution to states in February nearly doubled the fiscal deficit during the month to ₹3.2 trillion from ₹1.78 trillion in January. The tax devolution to states in February at ₹2.42 trillion was significantly higher than the average monthly transfer of ₹545 bn in the April to January period.Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA said that the release of a massive Rs. 2.4 trillion as central tax devolution to the states in the month of February 2022, by far the largest monthly release, contributed to a widening in the Centre’s fiscal deficit between January 2022 and February 2022, and precipitated the decline in the Centre’s cash balance.“Close monitoring of receipts from taxes & duties to the Union Government in FY 2021-22 has enabled the ministry of finance to release two additional instalments of Central Taxes ( ₹95,082 Cr.) over and above the regular 14 instalments devolved to States during a financial year," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet on Thursday. Further to this, a net additional amount of ₹43168 crore was also released towards settlement of dues of states’ share in central taxes payable from 1996-97 to 2017-2018. With that, the Centre transferred ₹8.82 trillion to states before the close of FY22 compared to the revised estimates of ₹7.44 trillion. “Thus, the total release to States exceeds the revised estimates of 2021-22 by ₹1.38 trillion," the minister added. Nevertheless, economists believe that the Centre may be on course to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 6.9% of GDP for FY22 on the back of robust revenue growth.Revenue receipts in the April to February period at ₹17.9 trillion are 30.6% higher compared to last year, providing the government with additional spending power to fuel economic recovery. The revenue receipts have already touched 86.2% of the full year’s target. In fact, the Centre's direct tax collections have already exceeded the revised estimates for 2021-22 by a sharp ₹1.13 trillion on the back of robust advance tax mop-up in the last quarter of the fiscal, data by the central board of direct taxes had shown earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total expenditure during this period at ₹31.43 trillion is 11.7% higher compared to last year. Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, was up 20% year-on-year at ₹4.85 trillion. It is 80.6% of the full year's estimate. The capital outlay was revised up from ₹5.54 trillion to ₹6.01 trillion in the budget.The Centre had also moved a supplementary demand for grants in the Parliament last month to spend an additional ₹1.07 trillion in the current fiscal. It included a ₹15000 crore outlay for fertilizer subsidy in the wake of rising global fertilizer prices due to the Russia Ukraine war.The fiscal deficit target for FY22 was revised down to 6.9% from 6.8% in the Budget.

The total expenditure during this period at ₹31.43 trillion is 11.7% higher compared to last year. Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, was up 20% year-on-year at ₹4.85 trillion. It is 80.6% of the full year's estimate. The capital outlay was revised up from ₹5.54 trillion to ₹6.01 trillion in the budget.The Centre had also moved a supplementary demand for grants in the Parliament last month to spend an additional ₹1.07 trillion in the current fiscal. It included a ₹15000 crore outlay for fertilizer subsidy in the wake of rising global fertilizer prices due to the Russia Ukraine war.The fiscal deficit target for FY22 was revised down to 6.9% from 6.8% in the Budget.

However, revenue expenditure, which comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, was up 10 % compared to last year in the April-February period at ₹26.5 trillion.“ On the whole the fiscal deficit target would not be breached and there could be an upside of savings, which is lower fiscal deficit, albeit marginal if capex is cut. The shortfall in disinvestment will be made up by higher tax revenue and probably savings on expenditure," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.Fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}