Fiscal deficit close to 60%; core output up

“Much in tune with the Economic Survey, which has painted an optimistic picture of the economy, core sector growth for December has come in at 7.4%, thus taking the cumulative number to 8% for the first three quarters. With the exception of crude oil, all segments witnessed positive growth. Crude oil production has been affected due to volatile prices as well as limited investment in new fields," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.