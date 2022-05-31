Fiscal deficit contained to 6.7% of GDP

The gap between Centre’s revenue and expenditure came in at ₹15.86 trillion in 2021-22, which is 99.7% of the revised budget estimate and is 12.7% lower than the fiscal deficit for 2020-21, data released by the controller general of accounts (CGA) showed on Tuesday. The Centre had in the budget in February revised the fiscal deficit target to 6.9% of GDP from 6.8% estimated earlier. However, with the FY22 nominal GDP released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday 1.9% higher than the first advance estimate used for the FY23 Budget, the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio declined to 6.7% as against 6.9% as per revised estimates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}