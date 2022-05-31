Fiscal deficit contained to 6.7% of GDP

The fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for 2022-23 may face marginal risks on account of notional revenue loss arising from excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, besides the need for additional spending on food, fertilizer, and LPG, economists cautioned
The Union government contained the fiscal deficit for 2021-22 to 6.7% of gross domestic product, better than 6.9% estimated in the budget, largely on the back of higher than expected revenue mop up and lower capital spending, official data released on Tuesday showed.
However, the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for 2022-23 may face marginal risks on account of notional revenue loss arising from excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, besides the need for additional spending on food, fertilizer, and LPG, economists cautioned.
The gap between Centre’s revenue and expenditure came in at ₹15.86 trillion in 2021-22, which is 99.7% of the revised budget estimate and is 12.7% lower than the fiscal deficit for 2020-21, data released by the controller general of accounts (CGA) showed on Tuesday. The Centre had in the budget in February revised the fiscal deficit target to 6.9% of GDP from 6.8% estimated earlier. However, with the FY22 nominal GDP released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday 1.9% higher than the first advance estimate used for the FY23 Budget, the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio declined to 6.7% as against 6.9% as per revised estimates.
The fiscal year 2022-23 took off with a 33% growth in revenues and a sharp 21.2% growth in expenditure, leaving a fiscal deficit of ₹74846 crore in April, nearly 5% lower than the corresponding month in 2021-22. In fact, the Centre reported a rare revenue surplus of ₹591 crore, which would arise when the revenue receipts are higher than revenue expenditure.Revenue expenditure comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pension.
“There are several risks to the fiscal deficit target of ₹16.6 trillion (6.4% of GDP) for FY2023, emanating from the revenue loss to the Centre on account of the excise duty cut, lower-than-budgeted transfer of the RBI’s surplus, and the need for additional spending on food, fertiliser, and LPG subsidies through the year, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. She added that a large part of this would be offset by appreciably higher than budgeted taxes and a higher nominal GDP compared to the budget estimate.
In April 2022, gross tax revenue at ₹2.32 trillion is 36.5% higher than the corresponding period last year, led by a 75% YoY growth in corporation tax , a 60% growth in income tax, 15% growth in central GST. Customs and excise duty reported lower collections compared to April last year.
“Going forward, higher inflation is going to be a drag on household consumption and will lead to higher tax collection for the government (inflation tax) due to higher nominal GDP. However, the headwinds from Ukraine-Russia conflict will cast shadow on FY23 budgeted expenditure by putting pressure on subsidy and other income support measures of the government," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings and Research.
The government last week announced several measures to cool inflation, including a sharp cut in central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre, costing the exchequer close to ₹1 trillion per year in revenue .. Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme will also get a ₹200 per cylinder subsidy on cooking gas, adding ₹6100 crore to Centre’s subsidy bill. . The government had earlier also announced an extension of the free foodgrain scheme -Pradhan mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by six months to September 2022 costing an additional ₹80000 crore. Besides, the government will also provide an additional fertiliser subsidy of ₹1.10 trillion to further cushion farmers from the price rise, taking the fertilizer bill to ₹2.15 trillion in FY23.
Revenue receipts in 2021-22 at ₹21.68 was 104.3% of the revised estimates of ₹20.78 trillion, and 32.76% higher than the collections in 2020-21 at ₹16.33 trillion providing the government with additional spending power to fuel economic recovery amid volatile geo-political situation.
“Better collections on taxes by around ₹55,000 crore can be attributed to higher income tax, corporation tax, and Goods and services tax. Interestingly the excise collections were at the same level as last year notwithstanding the cut in the excise rate on fuel," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
While the Centre’s direct tax collections at ₹18.2 trillion exceeded the target by 3.1%, the non-tax revenues were 10.9% higher than the target for the fiscal. With the LIC IPO deferred to 2022-23, the non-debt capital receipts at ₹39208 crore could only touch 39.2% of the revised estimates for the fiscal. The shortfall in non-debt capital receipt was absorbed by the better than expected tax and non tax revenues and to lower than estimated capital spend. Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, at ₹5.9 trillion was ₹9135 crore lower than the estimates.
The total expenditure during this period at ₹37.94 trillion is 0.6% higher than the revised estimates. The capital outlay was revised up from ₹5.54 trillion to ₹6.01 trillion in the budget.