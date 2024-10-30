New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit narrowed to ₹4.75 trillion during the first half of the ongoing fiscal, accounting for 29.4% of the FY25 target, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts released on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gap between the government's expenditure and revenue in April-September was lower than the ₹7.02 trillion reported in the year-ago period. This is on account of higher tax receipts, a significant dividend from the central bank, and restrained government capital expenditure in Q1 amid the general election.

Meanwhile, the country’s core sector output, a key contributor to industrial production, showed signs of recovery in September, rebounding from a 42-month low in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Five of the eight core sectors recorded positive growth, signalling renewed momentum across nearly two-fifths of India's industrial economy.

Receipts & Expenditure During H1, FY25, net tax receipts stood at ₹12.65 trillion, or 49% of the target set in the annual budget, against ₹11.60 trillion in the same period last year, according to the CGA data.

Total government expenditure during the period was ₹21.11 trillion, or 43.8% of the annual target, lower than the ₹21.19 trillion in the same period of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capital expenditure stood at ₹4.15 trillion during the April-September period, or 37.3% of the annual estimate for FY25, from ₹4.91 trillion reported during the same period of the previous year, or 49% of the annual estimates for FY24.

Non-tax revenue stood at ₹3.57 trillion or 65.5% of the annual budget estimates, and total revenue receipts stood at ₹16.22 trillion, or 51.8% of the estimates for FY25.

In the year-ago period, non-tax revenue stood at ₹2.37 trillion or 78.5% of the budget estimates, and total revenue receipts stood at ₹13.97 trillion, or 53.1% of the estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union government's fiscal deficit target is 4.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for FY25, against 5.6% in the last fiscal year, which was lower than the revised estimates of 5.8%.

Narrowing Fiscal Deficit The narrowing fiscal deficit was aided by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) dividend payment in the early part of the fiscal as well as the contraction in the capital expenditure during the Q1, FY25 due to general elections, experts pointed out.

"After the lacklustre Q1 amidst the parliamentary elections, the government's capex expanded sharply in July in annual terms, but the momentum didn't sustain in the subsequent two months. Overall, capex rose by 10.3% YoY in Q2 FY2025, which should support economic growth in that quarter," said AditiNayar, chief economist and head of research and outreach at ICRA Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: India’s fiscal deficit for April-September at 29.4% of FY25 target "To meet the FY2025 budget estimate, the government needs to incur a capex of about ₹1.16 trillion per month during H2 FY2025, which entails a considerable expansion of 52% relative to H2 FY2024. This appears rather challenging at this juncture and we expect the capex target of ₹11.1 trillion for FY2025 to be missed by a margin of at least ₹0.5 trillion," Nayar added.

The tighter fiscal deficit target of 4.9% of GDP, outlined in July’s annual budget, is bolstered by an unprecedented dividend payout from the RBI.

The ₹2.11 trillion disbursement marked a 141% increase over last year’s dividend and provides a crucial buffer for FY25, offsetting potential shortfalls in tax revenue or hikes in public spending. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This substantial payout aids the government’s adherence to its fiscal consolidation path to lower the deficit to 4.5% by FY26.

Core Sector Growth Rebounds The index of eight core industries rose by 2% annually in September compared with a 1.6% contraction reported in August, according to provisional data released by the ministry of commerce & industry on Wednesday.

A year ago, the output of the eight core industries—coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilizers, refinery products and natural gas—had expanded 9.5% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rebound in manufacturing could significantly improve industrial production in September, data for which will be released in November.

Also read: India’s core sector growth rebounds to 2% in September India’s manufacturing activity eased to an eight-month low in September as rates of expansion in factory production and sales receded, and international orders rose at the slowest pace in a year and a half, according to data released in early October.

The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, stood at 56.5 in September, down from 57.5 in August, 58.1 in July, 58.3 in June, 57.5 in May, and 58.8 in April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Industry-wise performance Five of the eight sectors — coal, steel, cement, fertilizers and refinery products — reported an annual rise in production in September.

However, the output of crude oil, electricity and natural gas all contracted during September, according to the latest data.

During September, coal production rose by 2.6%, compared to an 8.1% contraction in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crude oil production contracted by 3.9% during the month against a 3.4% fall the previous month.

Also read: India’s economy has done quite well on many counts Natural gas production fell by 1.3% in September versus a 3.6% fall in August.

Refinery products output rose by 5.8% during the month compared to a 1% contraction in the previous month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steel production grew 1.5%, against 3.9% growth in August.

Fertilizer output grew 1.9% in September, compared to 3.2% in the previous month.

Cement production rose by 7.1% in September, against a 3% fall in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Electricity production fell 0.5%, after contracting. by 3.7% the previous month.

Moderating Core Sector Growth In the first six months of the fiscal, core sector growth has significantly moderated to 4.2% annually, said Suman Chowdhury, executive director & chief economist, Acuité Ratings.

Also read: IMF thinks the global economy is out of the woods. Is that true? "We expect the core sector output to pick up significantly from Oct’24 with an acceleration in government spending on infrastructure projects," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}