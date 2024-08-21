Could ‘two-factor authentication’ in India's fiscal policy be a masterstroke?

Limiting the union government's fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP has been the holy grail of India’s fiscal policy since the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act came into effect in 2004. Since then, this target has been achieved only once.

Not surprisingly, the government has declared its intention to shift to a new fiscal framework. From 2026-27, the fiscal deficit will be managed not with a fixed target, but in a way that ensures a declining debt-to-GDP ratio. Details are awaited, but there are enough reasons to justify the move to a broader and more flexible set of guidelines.

1. Credibility boost

Many countries have adopted new fiscal rules in the past two decades, and a growing number have more than one fiscal target. A combination of rules on debt and deficit—as India plans to impose—is quite popular. That’s because the two measures are closely related: the fiscal deficit represents the flow of borrowing (needed to fund the expenditure-revenue gap) in a year, which adds to the existing stock of accumulated debt. Placing limits on both signals that the government is willing to accept the equivalent of two-factor authentication for its fiscal commitment.

But making fiscal rules is easy; following through is harder. The European sovereign debt crisis (2009–2012) drove home the importance of target enforcement: several EU members had been violating fiscal rules with impunity, and with no real consequences. The present Indian government has walked the talk on fiscal consolidation so far. Effective implementation of the new framework would further boost its fiscal credibility.

2. Ratings upgrade?

India’s sovereign rating has been stuck at BBB–, the lowest investment-grade rating, since January 2007, despite its relative economic stability and strong growth record. (An investment-grade rating implies “relatively high levels of creditworthiness and credit quality" and is better than “speculative-grade", which implies “ability to repay debt for now, with looming uncertainty".)

In May 2024, S&P Global raised India’s outlook from stable to positive but retained the rating, pointing to the high fiscal deficit, high public debt and large interest burden.

Irrespective of how the data is sliced, India’s public debt position is weak for a country of its size and potential. Of countries in the BBB category, India has the highest fiscal-deficit-to-GDP and the third-highest general-government-debt-to-GDP ratios.

Among large emerging markets, its debt-to-GDP metric is much higher than that of Thailand, Mexico, Philippines, and closer to below-investment-grade Brazil. A conscious commitment to reducing debt could give India the ratings upgrade that has eluded it so far.

3. Timing matters

Timing is key to successful fiscal consolidation. It’s easier to reduce debt and prune fiscal deficits in a boom. This is due to two reasons. One, growth in tax revenues is buoyant in high-growth periods. Note how the tax-to-GDP ratio jumped from 10% in 2019-20 to 11.7% in 2023-24, riding on the post-pandemic recovery.

Two, the debt-to-GDP ratio drops when nominal GDP grows faster than debt, which is more likely during a boom. A fast-growing economy can take on more debt while remaining on its target debt-to-GDP path. This is critical for India, which needs to borrow to fund capital expenditure. For instance, if the aim is to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio by 1 percentage point each year until it reaches 50%, an 8% real growth rate would allow this to be achieved with higher debt than a 6% growth rate. In other words, faster growth provides greater room for debt without eroding fiscal consolidation.

4. Counter-cyclical policy

Ideally, fiscal policy should be countercyclical – that is, fiscal deficits should increase when economic growth slows, and vice versa. Countercyclical fiscal policies allow governments to smoothen out disturbances caused by booms and busts of business cycles. But in India, fiscal policy tends to be procyclical in good times and countercyclical during crises when the government steps in to support the economy (2009: financial crisis, 2020: covid).

Targeting a debt-to-GDP path rather than a rigid deficit number provides the flexibility to design countercyclical policy regardless of the economic situation. For example, the sharp increase in deficit and debt during the pandemic triggered the ‘escape clause’ of the FRBM framework. That could have tied the government’s hands tighter in terms of spending. Removing the 3% fiscal deficit ceiling makes it possible to increase baseline annual borrowing needed for nation-building in good times, as well as to borrow more to see through a crisis, all the while ensuring that the overall debt-GDP balance is not compromised.

5. Investor confidence

Indian government bonds are in the spotlight this year. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index started onboarding government securities from June, and Bloomberg is expected to include them in its emerging market indices from next year. Inclusion in international investable indices not only brings dollar inflows but also attracts global investor attention.

Investors love countries with low debt and low fiscal deficits. Nations that accumulated debt in the past but currently run low and stable annual deficits are also popular. The riskiest are those that combine high debt with high deficits. Unfortunately, most Brics nations, including India, fall in this category. A better debt-deficit blend would make India stand out in the emerging market bond universe. If the proposed fiscal rules help it move towards this goal, they will have smartly delivered good optics with good economics.

The author is an independent writer on economics and finance.