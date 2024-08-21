Economy
Could ‘two-factor authentication’ in India's fiscal policy be a masterstroke?
Summary
- For two decades, India’s fiscal discipline has been governed by deficit targets. Now it plans to manage the deficit in relation to borrowing targets, as many other countries are doing.
Limiting the union government's fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP has been the holy grail of India’s fiscal policy since the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act came into effect in 2004. Since then, this target has been achieved only once.
