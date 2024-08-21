Could ‘two-factor authentication’ in India's fiscal policy be a masterstroke?

Two, the debt-to-GDP ratio drops when nominal GDP grows faster than debt, which is more likely during a boom. A fast-growing economy can take on more debt while remaining on its target debt-to-GDP path. This is critical for India, which needs to borrow to fund capital expenditure. For instance, if the aim is to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio by 1 percentage point each year until it reaches 50%, an 8% real growth rate would allow this to be achieved with higher debt than a 6% growth rate. In other words, faster growth provides greater room for debt without eroding fiscal consolidation.