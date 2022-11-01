NEW DELHI : The Centre’s fiscal deficit hit 37% of the budget target for the year in the first half of 2022-23, led by sharp growth in capital expenditure and buoyant tax revenues. While the deficit seems to be under control so far, a rise in the government’s subsidy burden due to the extension of the free food grain scheme, rupee depreciation, and decline in the excise and customs duty mop-up may add to the upside risks to the budget target of 6.4% of GDP, economists said.

The gap between the government’s revenue and expenditure at ₹6.19 trillion during the April-September period is 17.6% higher than the corresponding period last year, data by the controller general of accounts released on Monday showed. The fiscal deficit in the six months ended 30 Sept is 37.3% of the budget target of ₹16.6 trillion for the year to 31 March, as against 35% reached during the corresponding period last year. The fiscal deficit for Sept at ₹78,248 crore is 33% higher than the same month last year.

While revenue loss to the Centre on account of the excise duty cuts and the need for additional spending on food, fertilizer and cooking gas subsidies add to the fiscal slippage risks, the windfall tax on crude oil and other export duties, along with the buoyancy in goods and services tax and higher-than-expected nominal GDP, may help the Centre contain the deficit.

The government contained the fiscal deficit for 2021-22 to 6.7% of the gross domestic product in 2021-22, better than the 6.9% estimated in the budget, largely on the back of higher-than-expected revenue mop-up and higher-than-expected nominal GDP growth, which is the denominator.

A fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenue. “Based on revenue trends and growth prospects as well as higher expenditures that are targeted on subsidy, there can be a slippage of 0.2-0.3% in fiscal deficit ratio though the higher denominator due to nominal GDP being higher than expected will cushion the shock," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. Revenue receipts in the April-Sept period at ₹11.69 trillion are merely 7.4% higher compared to last year on the back of contraction in non-tax revenue and modest growth of tax revenues. The revenue receipts have touched 53.1% of the full year’s target up to September, compared to 60.4% in the comparable period of 2021-22. Gross tax revenue in the first half of the year grew 17.7%, and that in September rose by 15% from the corresponding period last year. “The healthy growth in the gross tax revenues in Sept 2022 was led by corporation tax and central GST, which accounted for nearly three-fourths of the rise in the incremental gross tax receipts in that month, relative to Sept 2021. Despite a step up in tax devolution and the reduction in the cesses on petrol and diesel, the net tax receipts of the Centre have exceeded 52% of the budget target in the first six months, suggesting a healthy overshoot of ₹2 trillion relative to the budgeted level," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.