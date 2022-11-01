Fiscal deficit hits 37% of budget target3 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 12:43 AM IST
- Revenue receipts in the April-September period at ₹11.69 tn are merely 7.4% higher compared to last year
NEW DELHI : The Centre’s fiscal deficit hit 37% of the budget target for the year in the first half of 2022-23, led by sharp growth in capital expenditure and buoyant tax revenues. While the deficit seems to be under control so far, a rise in the government’s subsidy burden due to the extension of the free food grain scheme, rupee depreciation, and decline in the excise and customs duty mop-up may add to the upside risks to the budget target of 6.4% of GDP, economists said.