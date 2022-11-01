Fiscal deficit hits 37% of budget target

A fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenue. “Based on revenue trends and growth prospects as well as higher expenditures that are targeted on subsidy, there can be a slippage of 0.2-0.3% in fiscal deficit ratio though the higher denominator due to nominal GDP being higher than expected will cushion the shock," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. Revenue receipts in the April-Sept period at ₹11.69 trillion are merely 7.4% higher compared to last year on the back of contraction in non-tax revenue and modest growth of tax revenues. The revenue receipts have touched 53.1% of the full year’s target up to September, compared to 60.4% in the comparable period of 2021-22. Gross tax revenue in the first half of the year grew 17.7%, and that in September rose by 15% from the corresponding period last year. “The healthy growth in the gross tax revenues in Sept 2022 was led by corporation tax and central GST, which accounted for nearly three-fourths of the rise in the incremental gross tax receipts in that month, relative to Sept 2021. Despite a step up in tax devolution and the reduction in the cesses on petrol and diesel, the net tax receipts of the Centre have exceeded 52% of the budget target in the first six months, suggesting a healthy overshoot of ₹2 trillion relative to the budgeted level," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.