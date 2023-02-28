Fiscal deficit hits 68% of FY23 target, revenue crosses 81%
- While revenue receipts crossed 81% of the targeted ₹23.4 trillion, spending reached more than three-fourths of the nearly ₹42 trillion target by the end of January, data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday showed.
The government’s fiscal deficit touched ₹11.91 trillion, or 67.8% of the full-year target, at the end of January, benefiting from strong revenue receipts that allowed it to expend three-fourths of its planned spending.
