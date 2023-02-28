Fiscal deficit hits 68% of FY23 target, revenue crosses 81%

The government’s fiscal deficit touched ₹11.91 trillion, or 67.8% of the full-year target, at the end of January, benefiting from strong revenue receipts that allowed it to expend three-fourths of its planned spending.

While revenue receipts crossed 81% of the targeted ₹23.4 trillion, spending reached more than three-fourths of the nearly ₹42 trillion target by the end of January, data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday showed.

To be sure, the fiscal deficit in the comparable period of last financial year was much lower at 58.9% of that year’s target.

For the full year 2022-23, the government expects the deficit at ₹17.55 trillion or 6.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

“Total expenditure expanded by 21% in the month of January 2023, with a 13% rise in revenue expenditure and a robust 60% year-on-year jump in capital expenditure in that month. The monthly capex of ₹0.8 trillion in January 2023 was much higher than the average of ₹0.54 trillion seen in the previous nine months," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head - research & outreach, ICRA.

CGA data showed that the net tax collection in the first 10 months of this fiscal was ₹16.8 trllion or 80.9% of the RE 2022-23. In the comparable period last financial year, the collection stood at 87.7% of the RE 2021-22.

“Gross tax revenue of union government grew 13.47% year-on-year in January 2023 leading to a year-to-date growth of 12.61%. However, net tax revenue in January 2023 grew 80.66% year-on-year. This happened mainly due to the share of states in central taxes returning to the normal run-rate of ₹58,333 crore a month in January 2023," Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings said.

The central government’s total expenditure was ₹31.67 trillion or 75.7% of RE 2022-23.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget presentation had said that the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 is 5.9% of GDP.

For the current year ending March 2023, the deficit has been retained at 6.4% of GDP. The government borrows from the market to finance its fiscal deficit.