Fiscal deficit hits 68% of FY23 target, revenue crosses 81%

“Total expenditure expanded by 21% in the month of January 2023, with a 13% rise in revenue expenditure and a robust 60% year-on-year jump in capital expenditure in that month. The monthly capex of ₹0.8 trillion in January 2023 was much higher than the average of ₹0.54 trillion seen in the previous nine months," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head - research & outreach, ICRA.