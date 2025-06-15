Centre may restrict fiscal deficit to 4.2%-4.3% of GDP, better than FY26 target
The RBI alone will transfer a record ₹2.7 trillion in surplus to the Centre for 2025-26, which is even higher than the latest budget's estimates of ₹2.56 trillion in dividends
NEW DELHI : The Centre is likely to narrow its fiscal deficit to 4.2-4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025-26, better than its target of 4.4%, driven by higher-than-anticipated dividends from state-run enterprises, banks, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).