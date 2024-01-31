Economy
Fiscal deficit moderates; GST revenue soars in January
Rhik Kundu , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 31 Jan 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Summary
- Improving fiscal deficit and second-highest GST revenue month ever points to healthy economic indicators
Two sets of data released by the government on the eve of the interim budget painted a picture of healthy fiscal performance.
