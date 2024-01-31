Fiscal deficit moderates; GST revenue soars in January

The central government’s fiscal deficit in the first nine months of the current financial year stood at ₹9.82 trillion, or 55% of the annual estimate of ₹17.87 trillion, a moderation from the comparable period in the year before, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). Separately, central and state governments collected ₹1.72 trillion in goods and services tax (GST) revenue in January, the second highest since the indirect tax was rolled out more than six years ago, the finance ministry said, quoting the revenue collection up to 5pm on Wednesday.

