Mint Explainer | Why state debt could be India's next big fiscal problem
This rising debt poses several risks: it can crowd out private and central borrowing in the bond market, undermine fiscal discipline as populist subsidies take precedence over long-term goals and ultimately contribute to macroeconomic instability.
When fiscal deficit numbers make headlines in India, the focus invariably falls on the Union government. Yet, this myopic view overlooks a crucial component of the nation's financial health: the states, which collectively account for a substantial portion of the overall fiscal gap.