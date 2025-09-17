Mint Explainer | Why state debt could be India's next big fiscal problem

When fiscal deficit numbers make headlines in India, the focus invariably falls on the Union government. Yet, this myopic view overlooks a crucial component of the nation's financial health: the states, which collectively account for a substantial portion of the overall fiscal gap.

Mint takes a closer look at why states' debt dynamics are as critical as the Centre's.

The overlooked debt burden of states

The true picture of India's debt is distorted by a persistent focus on the Central government alone. States' annual borrowing, typically at 3-4% of GDP, compares with the Centre’s 4.8% in FY25. These figures are often understated by off-budget borrowings, which obscure the full extent of their liabilities.

The debt-to-GSDP ratios in some large states—Punjab, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh—have already soared above 40%, placing them in a fiscal position akin to highly stressed national economies.

This rising debt poses several risks: it can crowd out private and central borrowing in the bond market, undermine fiscal discipline as populist subsidies take precedence over long-term goals, and ultimately contribute to macroeconomic instability.

Why the Centre gets the headlines

The Union government's fiscal deficit data is the most visible and frequently reported because it signals national fiscal policy, which directly impacts macroeconomic stability, inflation and the interest rate environment. This focus is amplified by international investors and sovereign ratings agencies, who closely monitor the Centre's fiscal targets, such as the 4.4% goal for FY26.

This spotlight, however, often overshadows the states' equally significant contribution to the nation's debt.

The true scale of India's fiscal gap

India's consolidated general government fiscal deficit—the combined total for the Centre and all states—reveals the true scale of the nation's fiscal vulnerability.

While the Union's deficit dominates headlines, states collectively represent nearly a third of this total. For instance, in FY25, states' combined fiscal deficits have hovered around 2.7-3.2% of GDP, compared with the Union government's 4.8% in FY25.

This means states contribute a significant 30-35% to the total fiscal gap, making it impossible to accurately assess the country's creditworthiness without including them.

What drives the fiscal deficit and off-budget borrowings for states?

Key pressures on state finances stem from rising social and development spending, weak revenue growth, and cyclical slowdowns.

With many states heavily reliant on central transfers, they are exposed whenever central policy shifts. To plug these gaps, they often use off-budget borrowing via state-owned enterprises. This practice hides the real fiscal picture and creates hidden liabilities. While the Centre and various Finance Commissions have demanded more transparency, the struggle for fiscal discipline continues.

How is state and central fiscal deficits monitored?

India limits fiscal deficits at both the central and state levels through the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework. This law establishes statutory borrowing limits tied to a percentage of GDP for the Centre and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the states.

In addition to the FRBM framework, there's been increased scrutiny on off-budget borrowings. These are loans taken by state-owned enterprises or other entities that were previously not reflected in the state's main budget. To improve transparency, many of these liabilities have now been mandated to be included on state balance sheets. This move helps to provide a more accurate picture of a state's total debt.

“State borrowing is closely tied to how well states manage their fiscal deficits. Unlike the Centre, states operate under stricter limits, as their fiscal deficit targets are mandated by a statute. Since states are directly responsible for core development activities like agriculture, health, and education, their borrowing capacity is bound by the fiscal space available to them," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda

“With revenues linked to economic growth, slower GDP growth restricts revenue flows, making expenditure management even more critical. If states breach their FRBM limits, they must justify it to the Centre and the RBI, something the Union government is not bound to," he added.

Ultimately, India's overall fiscal health and creditworthiness depend on the combined deficits of both the Centre and the states. It's this consolidated picture that is crucial for maintaining macroeconomic stability.