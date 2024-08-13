Economy
The 3% fiscal deficit target: Is it sacrosanct?
Summary
- The government says there is no scientific basis to the 3% target. A slightly higher deficit would actually help the economy grow faster. It will also provide the Centre with enough fire power when a crisis such as the pandemic strikes.
In a bid to provide maximum flexibility to growth, the government has tweaked its approach to fiscal consolidation. It no longer wants to fix a fiscal deficit target. Mint looks at the new approach and the significance of the 3% target set by law.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more