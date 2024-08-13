How did we get to the 3% target for India?

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, mandates the Union government to keep the fiscal deficit below 3% of its gross domestic product. More than two decades after the law came into effect and for reasons both within and beyond its control, the Centre has not been able to meet this target even once. In FY19, the deficit came down to 3.4% but the pandemic that followed pushed it up to 9.2% in FY21. The Modi government has been aggressively reducing it ever since. In FY24 it managed to reduce it to 5.6%. The target for FY25 is set at 4.9% and in FY26 it is expected to be below 4.5%.