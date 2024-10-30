India’s fiscal deficit for April-September at 29.4% of FY25 target

  • The latest fiscal deficit figure is lower than 7.02 trillion reported during the year-ago period due to higher tax receipts, RBI dividend and subdued government capex

Rhik Kundu
Published30 Oct 2024, 06:03 PM IST
The central government's fiscal deficit target is 4.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25.
The central government’s fiscal deficit target is 4.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25.(Mint)

India’s fiscal deficit for April-September stood at  4.75 trillion, 29.4% of the estimate for 2024-25, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday.

The latest figure is lower than 7.02 trillion a year ago due to higher tax receipts, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dividend, and subdued government capex during the quarter that ended 30 June (Q1FY25) amid the general elections.

The central government's fiscal deficit target is 4.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25 against 5.6% in 2023-24, which was lower than the revised estimates of 5.8%.

Also Read: What debate? Reducing debt is the same as tightening the fiscal deficit.

Receipts and expenditure

During the April-September period, net tax receipts stood at  12.65 trillion, or 49% of the target set in the annual budget in July, against  11.60 trillion in the same period of the previous year, the CGA data showed.

Total government expenditure during the period was  21.11 trillion, or 43.8% of the annual target, against  21.19 trillion in the year-ago period.

Capex stood at  4.15 trillion during the period, or 37.3% of the annual estimate for 2024-25, from  4.91 trillion reported during the year-ago period, or 49% of the annual estimates for 2023-24.

Also Read: The 3% fiscal deficit target: Is it sacrosanct?

During the April-September period, while non-tax revenue stood at  3.57 trillion or 65.5% of the annual budget estimates, total revenue receipts stood at  16.22 trillion, or 51.8% of the estimates for 2024-25.

Non-tax revenue stood at  2.37 trillion, or 78.5% of the budget estimates, and total revenue receipts stood at  13.97 trillion, or 53.1% of the estimates for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Expert take

Experts pointed out that the Government of India's fiscal deficit declined during the first half of 2024-25, aided by the RBI dividend payment in the early part of the fiscal year and the contraction in capex during the June quarter due to general elections.

"After the lacklustre Q1 amidst the parliamentary elections, the Centre's capex expanded sharply in July in annual terms, but the momentum didn't sustain in the subsequent two months. Overall, capex rose by 10.3% on-year in Q2, which should support economic growth in that quarter," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist and head of research and outreach at Icra Ltd.

Also Read: Centre may target fiscal deficit range of 3.7-4.3% post FY26

"To meet the FY25 budget estimates, the central government needs to incur a capex of about 1.16 trillion per month during the second half of the fiscal, which entails a considerable expansion of 52% relative to the second half of 2023-24. This appears rather challenging, at this juncture, and we expect the capex target of 11.1 trillion for 2024-25 to be missed by a margin of at least 0.5 trillion," Nayar added.

Unprecedented dividend payout

The Indian government’s tighter fiscal deficit target of 4.9% of GDP, outlined in July’s annual budget, is bolstered by an unprecedented dividend payout from the RBI.

The 2.11 trillion disbursement marks a 141% increase over last year’s dividend and provides a crucial buffer for 2024-25, offsetting potential shortfalls in tax revenue or hikes in public spending.

Also Read: GDP: How consumers saved the day as government spending slowed during polls

This substantial payout aids the government’s adherence to its fiscal consolidation path, with the goal of lowering the deficit to 4.5% by 2025-26.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia’s fiscal deficit for April-September at 29.4% of FY25 target

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.