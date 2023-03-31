Fiscal deficit touches 82.8% of annual target till February

Fiscal deficit touches 82.8% of annual target till February1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Net tax receipts through February were 17.32 trillion rupees or 83% of the annual estimate and 17% higher than last year.
India's fiscal deficit for FY23 touched 14.54 trillion rupees in the 11 months through February - nearly 83% of annual estimates. As per government data the numbers are 17% higher than last year. The country has targeted a budget deficit of 6.4% for the fiscal year ending this month.
