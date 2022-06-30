Fiscal deficit trebles in May, widens to 12.5% of budget estimates in April-May

NEW DELHI :Centre’s fiscal deficit nearly trebled in May on the back of sharp decline in the surplus transferred by the Reserve Bank of India to the Union government and an uptick in revenue expenditure gap . With that, the fiscal deficit widened to 12.5% of the full year’s Budget estimates in the first two months of 2022-23.The gap between the Union government’s revenue and expenditure at ₹2.03 trillion during April and May is 65% higher than the corresponding period last year, data by the controller general of accounts released on Thursday showed. Fiscal deficit for May at ₹1.29 trillion is 190% higher than the same month last year. Economists feel that while risks to the fiscal deficit target of ₹16.6 trillion (6.4% of GDP) for FY2023 emanate from the revenue loss to the Centre on account of the excise duty cut, lower-than-budgeted transfer of the RBI’s surplus, and the need for additional spending on food, fertiliser, and LPG subsidies through the year, higher than expected nominal GDP due to high inflation may help. The Union government contained the fiscal deficit for 2021-22 to 6.7% of gross domestic product in 2021-22, better than 6.9% estimated in the budget, largely on the back of higher than expected revenue mop up and higher than expected nominal GDP growth, which is the denominator. Fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenues.Revenue receipts in the April-May period at ₹3.56 trillion are merely 2% higher compared to last year, on the back of a 57.6% decline in non-tax revenues. The revenue receipts have touched 16.2% of the full year’s target. “We expect a large part of the higher-than-budgeted subsidies and loss related to the excise duty cut to be absorbed by higher-than-estimated non-excise taxes, limiting the extent of the overshoot in the GoI’s fiscal deficit in FY2023 to Rs. 1.0 trillion above the budget estimate, even if there are no expenditure savings. Moreover, a higher nominal GDP vis-à-vis the BE is likely to contain the expected fiscal deficit at 6.5% of GDP, only slightly exceeding the budgeted 6.4% of GDP," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.The decline in non-tax revenue was on account of a nearly 70% lower transfer of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) surplus to the Union government at ₹30,307 crore for 2021-22, the lowest in 10 years. The lower transfer was attributed to RBI’s absorption of huge amount of liquidity from banks under the reverse repo windows and paying interest to them.Tax revenue during the first two months of the fiscal at ₹3.07 trillion is 31.6% higher compared to the corresponding period last year on the back of robust growth in income tax, corporation tax, and GST. Customs collection and excise duty mop up posted a decline during the first two months of the fiscal on account of measures including tax reduction in petrol and diesel and customs duty suspension for cotton to tackle inflation.

