Fiscal Deficit widens to 21% of budget target for FY23 in Q1

The gap between the Union government’s revenue and expenditure at ₹3.51 trillion during the first quarter is 28% higher than the corresponding period last year, data by the controller general of accounts released on Friday showed
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Centre’s fiscal deficit widened to touch 21% of the budget target for the fiscal in the first quarter of 2022-23 led by a sharp offtake of capital expenditure and moderate increase in overall revenues. This comes amid anticipation of rise in government’s subsidy burden due to rupee depreciation, and decline in the excise and customs duty mop up.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Centre’s fiscal deficit widened to touch 21% of the budget target for the fiscal in the first quarter of 2022-23 led by a sharp offtake of capital expenditure and moderate increase in overall revenues. This comes amid anticipation of rise in government’s subsidy burden due to rupee depreciation, and decline in the excise and customs duty mop up.
The gap between the Union government’s revenue and expenditure at ₹3.51 trillion during the first quarter is 28% higher than the corresponding period last year, data by the controller general of accounts released on Friday showed. Fiscal deficit in the April-June period is 21.2% of the budget target of ₹16.6 trillion set for FY23, as against 18.2% reached during the first quarter last year.
The gap between the Union government’s revenue and expenditure at ₹3.51 trillion during the first quarter is 28% higher than the corresponding period last year, data by the controller general of accounts released on Friday showed. Fiscal deficit in the April-June period is 21.2% of the budget target of ₹16.6 trillion set for FY23, as against 18.2% reached during the first quarter last year.
Fiscal deficit for June at ₹1.47 trillion is 2.6% lower than the same month last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Economists feel that while risks to the fiscal deficit target 6.4% of GDP for FY2023 arise from the revenue loss to the Centre on account of the excise duty cut, lower-than-budgeted transfer of the RBI’s surplus, and the need for additional spending on food, fertiliser, and LPG subsidies, but the windfall tax on crude oil and other export duties along with the buoyancy in GST and higher than expected nominal GDP due to high inflation may help.
The Union government contained the fiscal deficit for 2021-22 to 6.7% of gross domestic product in 2021-22, better than 6.9% estimated in the budget, largely on the back of higher-than-expected revenue mop up and higher than expected nominal GDP growth, which is the denominator.
Fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenues.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Revenue receipts in the April-June period at ₹5.68 trillion are merely 5.1% higher compared to last year, on the back of halving of non-tax revenues. The revenue receipts have touched 25.8% of the full year’s target compared to 30.2% in the first quarter of 2021-22.
“We expect a large part of the higher-than-budgeted subsidies and loss related to the excise duty cut to be absorbed by higher-than-estimated non-excise taxes, limiting the extent of the overshoot in the GoI’s fiscal deficit in FY2023 relative to the budget estimates at Rs. 0.3-0.8 trillion. Unless the free foodgrain scheme is extended beyond September 2022, we do not expect the fiscal deficit to exceed 6.4% of GDP based on a nominal GDP growth assumption of 15%“said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.
The total expenditure during this period at ₹9.47 trillion is 15.3% higher compared to last year. Capital expenditure, which is used to create assets like infrastructure and acts as a multiplier, was up 57% year-on-year at ₹1.75 trillion. It is 23.4% of the full year’s estimate as against 20.1% in the corresponding period last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, revenue expenditure, which comprises fixed obligations or ongoing operating expenses, such as salaries and pensions, was up 8.4% at ₹7.7 trillion compared to last year in the April-June period at ₹7.1 trillion.
Finance secretary T V Somanathan told Mint last week that the government would not cut capital expenditure to contain fiscal deficit, and would rather control revenue expenditure by cutting “avoidable spending" amid concerns of private investment slowdown due to monetary policy tightening. He also said that fertilizer subsidies may touch ₹2.5 trillion in the current fiscal, as against ₹1.05 trillion allocated in the budget due to the impact of high global prices and sharp depreciation in rupee.
“For a strong and durable economic recovery, it is pertinent that the union government sustains its capex in the remaining months of FY23. This is expected to nudge the states (which account for over three-fifths of the general government capex) as well to chip in and front load their capex targets for FY23," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tax revenue during the first three months of the fiscal at ₹5.05 trillion is 22.5% higher compared to the corresponding period last year on the back of robust growth in income tax, and GST. Customs collection and excise duty mop up posted a decline during the first three months of the fiscal on account of measures including tax reduction in petrol and diesel and customs duty suspension for cotton to tackle inflation. Corporation tax grew by 30% in the first quarter of FY23, and only 3% in June. Income tax grew by 41% during Q1 compared to the corresponding period last year.
“Corporation tax displayed a low rise of 3% in June 2022, after the base effect led to spikes in the previous two months, reflecting the margin pressure on India Inc. in Q1 FY2023, given the fallout of geopolitical tensions on commodity prices and input costs,: added Nayar.
The decline in non-tax revenue was on account of a nearly 70% lower transfer of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) surplus to the Union government at ₹30,307 crore for 2021-22, the lowest in 10 years. The lower transfer was attributed to RBI’s absorption of huge amounts of liquidity from banks under the reverse repo windows and paying interest to them.