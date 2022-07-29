Fiscal Deficit widens to 21% of budget target for FY23 in Q1

Tax revenue during the first three months of the fiscal at ₹5.05 trillion is 22.5% higher compared to the corresponding period last year on the back of robust growth in income tax, and GST. Customs collection and excise duty mop up posted a decline during the first three months of the fiscal on account of measures including tax reduction in petrol and diesel and customs duty suspension for cotton to tackle inflation. Corporation tax grew by 30% in the first quarter of FY23, and only 3% in June. Income tax grew by 41% during Q1 compared to the corresponding period last year.