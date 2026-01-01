The recent transformation of India's flagship rural employment guarantee programme puts a greater financial burden on states, highlighting a long-running source of friction in their relationship with the Union government.
India’s fiscal fault lines between Centre and states return to the spotlight
SummaryRecent changes to India's rural job guarantee scheme have brought back into the spotlight long-running disputes between the Union government and states on how financial resources should be shared.
The recent transformation of India's flagship rural employment guarantee programme puts a greater financial burden on states, highlighting a long-running source of friction in their relationship with the Union government.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More