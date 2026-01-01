India’s fiscal fault lines between Centre and states return to the spotlight

The issue will be especially important in the next census, scheduled for 2027. After the census, the Union government is likely to redraw boundaries of state and central constituencies based on population. This is likely to result in more parliamentary seats and political power for heavily populated, poorer states. Thus, richer states complain, they are being penalised in both fiscally and politically. One way to address the increasing political imbalance post-delimitation, experts have said, would be to transfer more funds to states and give them greater autonomy on spending.