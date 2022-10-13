Fiscal space can support 81% expansion in state capex in FY23: Icra

MUMBAI: Rating agency Icra on Thursday said that a sample of 13 major state governments have a massive fiscal space of ₹7.4 trillion for capital spending in FY23, about 81% higher than their capex of ₹4.1 trillion in FY22.
This assessment is based on the funds that are likely to be available from the unconditional market borrowings of 3.5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP); the interest-free capex loan to be provided by the government of India to the state governments; and the additional power sector reform-related borrowings (0.5% of GSDP), after setting aside the revenue deficits estimated by Icra and the likely adjustment of off-budget borrowings of FY22.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra, said that while the availability of funds does not appear to be a constraint in FY23, the actual outgo incurred by these state governments in the early months of this fiscal has been rather muted.
“State governments’ ability to ramp up execution, relative to the ₹4.1 trillion that was actually incurred in FY22, will crucially affect whether the actual outcome turns out to be meaningfully higher than the budgeted ₹5.8 trillion," said Nayar.
The central government has budgeted for a capex of ₹7.5 trillion in FY23, which includes the ₹1 trillion interest-free loan to be provided to the state governments for capital spending for a period of 50 years. It would be adjusting the incremental off-budget borrowings raised by the state governments in FY22, from their net borrowing ceiling (NBC), over a one to four-year period, beginning in FY23 and ending in FY26.
Icra’s analysis is based on 13 states - Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The combined GSDP (at current prices) of these states comprised nearly 85% of India’s GDP (at current prices) in FY21.