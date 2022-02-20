Fiscal stimulus is turning into a fiscal drag, in a big headwind for growth

Fiscal drag will hold down the growth of nominal retail sales this year to 4%, from 2021, Mr. Montani estimates. However, the pattern over the course of the year will be uneven. In the first half growth will be lower than the same period in 2021 primarily because Americans won’t be receiving stimulus checks, like they did last year. But after working through “the teeth of the impact of some of this extra stimulus," sales growth will pick up in the second half, he said.