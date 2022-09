The Ministry of Fisheries on Saturday said that fish production reached an all-time high 161.87 lakh tons during 2021-22 compared to 141.64 lakh tons during 2019-20.

The government said that under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has supported 31.47 lakh farmers under insurance coverage from 22 state and 7 UTs and additional 6.77 lakh farmers have been covered for livelihood and nutritional support during lean/ban period.

“Further, to help meet working capital and short-term credit requirements of the sector, the Government has extended the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to Fishers, Fish Farmers, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups, Women Groups, etc. As on Jan 2022, a total of 6,35,783 applications have been submitted and an amount of ₹1,04,179 Lakh has been sanctioned," the ministry said.

For development of Inland fisheries, 20 integrated reservoir development projects have been undertaken by installing 20,622 cages, it added.