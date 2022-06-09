Fishworkers' association urge govt to not sign fisheries agreement at WTO

The National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) in a letter to commerce minister Goyal has argued that the exemptions for ‘low-income and resource-poor fishing and fishing related activities’ are extremely limited. “Most small fishers regularly cross the boundary of 12 nautical miles, sometimes even without realising it. The WTO Agreement will then imply they cannot get subsidies anymore... Not only is this unfair, it is also difficult to evaluate and implement," it said. The NFF is a national federation of state level trade unions in India from the 10 coastal states of India with 13 Unions representing the interests of the fishing community across the country. It further said under Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) and the overfished stocks pillar, the exemption is limited only to two years and this period might be further reduced during the negotiations. “This is totally arbitrary and unrealistic given that small-fishers in India are especially vulnerable and will need state support much beyond the projected two years. Therefore, such time limits and zonal boundaries will further aggravate the already precarious conditions of small-scale fishers in India," the letter said.