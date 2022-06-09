Fishworkers' association urge govt to not sign fisheries agreement at WTO

The Fisheries Subsidies proposal at the WTO aims to eliminate subsidies for illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and promote sustainable fishing
A trade body representing thousands of fishworkers in India has urged the commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal to not sign the Fisheries Subsidies agreement at the World Trade Organization (WTO) during the upcoming ministerial conference in Geneva, arguing that it would destroy fishermen’s livelihoods and food security for millions in the country.
The Fisheries Subsidies proposal at the WTO aims to eliminate subsidies for illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and promote sustainable fishing. India is pressing for a longer transition period under the agreement as the sector is still at a nascent stage. India has highlighted those developing countries not engaged in distant water fishing should be exempted from overfishing subsidy prohibitions for at least 25 years.
“We should get a longer transition period so that we can strengthen the future of our fishermen. India is not the country which is responsible for this problem. We do fishing in a sustainable way. We will protect our traditional fishermen," said a government official. He added that India will agree to the proposed agreement only if it is balanced and does not put developing countries in a disadvantageous position. India has pressed for non-specific fuel subsidies, protection for artisanal and small-scale fisheries and exemption up to the maritime limit of 200 nautical miles. Some members suggested that the fisheries subsidies should be exempted up to 12 nautical miles and 24 nautical miles.
The National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) in a letter to commerce minister Goyal has argued that the exemptions for ‘low-income and resource-poor fishing and fishing related activities’ are extremely limited. “Most small fishers regularly cross the boundary of 12 nautical miles, sometimes even without realising it. The WTO Agreement will then imply they cannot get subsidies anymore... Not only is this unfair, it is also difficult to evaluate and implement," it said. The NFF is a national federation of state level trade unions in India from the 10 coastal states of India with 13 Unions representing the interests of the fishing community across the country. It further said under Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) and the overfished stocks pillar, the exemption is limited only to two years and this period might be further reduced during the negotiations. “This is totally arbitrary and unrealistic given that small-fishers in India are especially vulnerable and will need state support much beyond the projected two years. Therefore, such time limits and zonal boundaries will further aggravate the already precarious conditions of small-scale fishers in India," the letter said.
“Therefore, we call on our government to categorically reject this Agreement as it will destroy our livelihoods as well as food security for millions of Indians in the future," it added.The 164-member countries will also negotiate WTO reforms during the four-day meet, beginning June 12.An Indian government official pointed out that India would support efforts to improve the working of the WTO but its key pillars like special and differential treatment for less developed and developing nations, equal voice and dispute settlement mechanism should be retained while undertaking WTO reforms.