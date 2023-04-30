"India is an aspirational country - we are on our way to becoming a $5 trillion economy and will soon also be $10 trillion economy. This won't be possible by only relying on traditional ways of businesses. E-commerce is a disruptive force for unleashing the potential of MSMEs in India. We, at the government, realise the relevance and importance of e-commerce. We are in line with the recommendations shared by FISME and the MSME representatives present today. We are committed to digitizing businesses so that they can recognise the true value of e-commerce in growing their business and contributing to the economy at large," Rajneesh, Additional Secretary & DC, MSME, Ministry of MSME, said.