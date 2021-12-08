Fitch cuts India GDP forecast for FY22 to 8.4%

"We have cut our FY22 (financial year ending March 2022) GDP growth forecast, to 8.4 per cent (-0.3 pp). GDP growth momentum should peak in FY23, at 10.3 per cent (+0.2 pp), boosted by a consumer-led recovery and the easing of supply disruptions," Fitch said in its Global Economic Outlook.

