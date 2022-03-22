Fitch cuts India's growth forecast for next fiscal to 8.5%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fitch has slashed India's growth forecast for next fiscal to 8.5% on high energy prices due to the adverse impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy. With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measures have been scaled back, setting the stage for a pick-up in GDP growth momentum in the June quarter this year, the rating agency said.

It has revised upwards the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the current fiscal by 0.6 percentage points to 8.7%. "However, we have lowered our growth forecast for FY 2022-2023 to 8.5% (-1.8 pp) on sharply higher energy prices," Fitch said while revising up its inflation forecasts.

Russia supplies around 10% of the world's energy, including 17% of its natural gas and 12% of oil. "The war in Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia have put global energy supplies at risk. Sanctions seem unlikely to be rescinded any time soon," the agency said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fitch now sees inflation strengthening further, peaking above 7% in the December quarter of 2022, before gradually easing.

Another global rating agency Moody's last week also lowered India's economic growth estimate for the calendar year 2022 to 9.1% for its earlier projection of 9.5%. Referring to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Indian economy, the rating agency noted "high fuel and potentially fertilizer costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending."

Morgan Stanley has also trimmed India's economic growth forecast by 50 basis points to 7.9% for the fiscal year 2022-23. Furthermore, Stanley raised the country's retail inflation estimate to 6%, meanwhile, current account deficits are seen to widen by 3% of GDP.