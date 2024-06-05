Fitch affirms India's rating outlook as stable

NEW DELHI:Rating agency Fitch reaffirmed India's stable outlook on Wednesday, citing a credible fiscal strategy, higher medium-term investment, and robust economic growth as key factors for potential positive rating action. Despite these strengths, India's sovereign credit rating remains at BBB-, its lowest investment-grade rating, reflecting concerns over weak public finances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fitch highlighted India's sound economic fundamentals, strong growth momentum, and significant government spending while maintaining its sovereign credit rating for India.

"India's rating is underpinned by a robust medium-term GDP growth outlook and sound external finances, which remain intact as the country has effectively navigated a fraught external environment in the past few years," the rating agency said.

Fitch noted that weak public finances, characterized by high deficits, debt, and interest/revenue ratios, remain the largest constraints on India's rating. Additionally, lagging structural metrics, such as World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita, also weigh on the rating.

A sovereign credit rating measures a government's ability to repay its debt, with a higher rating indicating greater trust and lower borrowing costs. India asserts its economic health has significantly improved since the pandemic, with finance ministry officials pressing for an upgrade during meetings with rating agencies.

Fitch projects India to remain one of the fastest-growing countries globally in the coming years, forecasting GDP growth at 6.5% for fiscal year 2025 (FY25).

The Indian economy expanded at a blistering 8.2% in FY24, ably supported by January-March quarter growth of 7.8%, according to latest official data.

The agency anticipates investment will continue to drive growth, supported by the government's capital expenditure and a gradual acceleration in private investment. However, household consumption is expected to moderate in the near term due to reduced savings buffers.

Recently, S&P Global raised India's country outlook to positive from stable, sparking hopes for a sovereign ratings upgrade after 14 years. It had credited India's sound economic fundamentals, robust growth momentum, and government spending, while maintaining its sovereign credit ratings at 'BBB-/A-3'.

S&P noted that cautious fiscal and monetary policy could improve ratings over the next two years.

Rating agencies evaluate sovereign ratings based on parameters including growth rate, inflation, government debt, short-term external debt as a percentage of GDP, and political stability.

