Fitch lowers India’s FY23 growth outlook to 7.8%, outlook stable

This comes just days after the World Bank slashed its economic growth forecast for India in FY23 from the earlier estimate of 8% in April to 7.5% because of surging inflation, supply chain disruptions, and sustained geopolitical tensions
Fitch Ratings on Friday revised India’s GDP growth outlook downwards to 7.8% from its previous estimate of 8.5%.
In its rating action commentary, the ratings agency, attributed the downward revision to the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock which are dampening some of the positive growth momentum.
In the last financial year (FY22), India’s GDP expanded by 8.7%, slower than the government’s second advance estimate of 8.9%, according to data released by the national statistical office (NSO) last month.
The rating agency, however, said that the economy continues to see a “solid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic shock". Fitch revised the outlook for India’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘stable’, from ‘negative’, and has affirmed the IDR at ‘BBB-’.
“The outlook revision reflects our view that downside risks to medium-term growth have diminished due to India’s rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock. We expect robust growth relative to peers to support credit metrics in line with the current rating," it said.
The rating agency also noted that high nominal GDP growth has facilitated a near-term reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio, although public finances remain a credit weakness with the debt ratio broadly stabilizing.
The rating also balances India’s external resilience from solid foreign-exchange reserve buffers against some lagging structural indicators, it added.
According to Fitch, India’s strong medium-term growth outlook relative to peers is a key supporting factor for the rating and will sustain a gradual improvement in credit metrics.
“We forecast growth of around 7% between FY24 and FY27, underpinned by the government’s infrastructure push, reform agenda and easing pressures in the financial sector," it said, adding that there are challenges to the forecast, given the uneven nature of the economic recovery and implementation risks for infrastructure spending and reforms.
It also said that India’s debt-to-GDP ratio benefits in the near term from a sharp acceleration in nominal GDP growth. According to its forecast, the debt-to-GDP ratio will drop to 83% in FY23 from a peak of 87.6% in FY21, but it remains high compared to the 56% peer median.
“Beyond FY23, however, our expectations of only a modest narrowing of the fiscal deficit and rising sovereign borrowing costs will push the debt ratio up slightly to around 84.0% by FY27, even under an assumption of nominal GDP growth of around 10.5%," it said.
In terms of inflation, the rating agency said that the key economic indicator would remain elevated in the current financial year at 6.9% due to the sharp rise in global commodity prices and underlying demand pressures.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted its policy repo rate by 90 basis points to 4.90% in just over a month, signaling its growing concerns that inflation could exceed its 2-6% target band for a sustained period. The central bank after its last monetary policy meeting also raised its inflation forecast for FY23 to 6.7% from the previous estimate of 5.7%.
Fitch on Friday said that the central bank is expected to continue to withdraw liquidity and raise rates, with the repo rate likely to reach 6.15% by FY24.-